Harrogate-based Inhealthcare reports growing NHS and private sector demand for its remote patient monitoring services.

The company, founded in 2012, also reports a number of significant new business wins for its technology.

These include the national contract to scale up Scotland’s remote monitoring pathways, the expansion of ‘virtual wards’ across southern England and a partnership with a leading private provider to design and build a patient portal and booking system.

Inhealthcare supports more than 50 NHS trusts in England and provides digital health services to the five health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland.

The company, as yet, do not supply its remote monitoring services to patients in York, but it is ‘busy’ with the Humber and North Yorkshire ICB (Integrated Care Board), especially around Hull.

Inhealthcare’s new tech roles including app developers, automation testers, test analysts, technical authors and product specialists, alongside business roles including account managers, deployment and training managers and training and support executives. The recruits take headcount to 44.

The government has announced that tens of thousands of people will receive tailored support at home as part of a new NHS plan to improve waiting times for emergency care.

Bryn Sage, chief executive of Inhealthcare, said: “We are proud to be creating new tech jobs in the North of England to help free up capacity in hospitals and GP practices and ensure people can access the NHS care they need at home.

“With the backing of our parent company Intechnology plc, Inhealthcare has become a leading pro[1]vider of remote patient monitoring with our tried, tested and proven technology.”

Patients using Inhealthcare services have a choice of inclusive communication channels: smartphone app, web browser, SMS text, telephone landline or direct contact from a clinician.

An evaluation for the Scottish government found Inhealthcare’s approach improved access to NHS services and reduced health inequalities with more than twice as many users from disadvantaged areas.

During the pandemic, Inhealthcare delivered the UK’s largest remote monitoring programme, providing life-saving care to more than 25,000 Covid patients with the Oximetry @home service across southern England.

Clinicians are using the same infrastructure to deliver virtual wards and help patients self-manage other conditions such as hypertension, COPD, asthma, heart disease, diabetes, depression, malnutrition and cancer.

Inhealthcare, which is based at Cardale House, Cardale Court, Harrogate is one of a group of innovative tech companies owned by the award-winning Yorkshire entrepreneur Peter Wilkinson.

Mr Wilkinson made his fortune, reported at £385m by the Daily Mail in 2017, by founding internet firm FreeServe.

He owns the 19,000-acre Pennyholme Estate to the north of the village of Fadmoor, near Helmsley.