A BODY has been found in North Yorkshire in the search for a missing man.
As The Press reported at the time, York Police put out an appeal to residents back in January to help find missing Matthew Dillon.
Matthew had been missing from Merseyside since January 2 and at the time police information suggested he may have been in York or staying in hotels, B&Bs or pubs in the area.
But today (February 20) North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a body of a man found near Scarborough Pier is Matthew.
A police spoksman said: "Coastal search teams recovered his body from the area on February 3.
"Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be prepared for the coroner for a future inquest.
"Matthew’s family have been informed and have requested privacy at this time."
