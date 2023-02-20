The Joseph Rowntree Trust and York-based Gateway Developments seek to build 114 homes just south of Sim Balk Lane, between the A64 by-pass and the A1036 Tadcaster Road.

The site includes a range of 1,2, 3 and 4-bed homes. Around three-fifths would be for social rent with the JRHT, and the rest shared ownership, where buyers buy a share of the home, renting the remainder from the trust.

Some 14 bungalows are proposed which would be designed to meet the needs of people living with disabilities.

With City of York Council’s housing register showing 1,218 households waiting for a home in 2022, with some requiring accessible accommodation, these homes would help meet that demand.

North Star and Joseph Rowntree Trust seek 70 Poppleton homes

The developers say the development would contribute to York’s significant shortfall in affordable housing delivery, which has seen only 1.6 years of affordable homes delivered over a 9-year period between 2012 and 2021.

With York regarded as the least affordable city in Yorkshire to rent according to a Zoopla survey in 2022, they say this proposal for 114 affordable homes managed by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust would provide increased options for people looking to rent in the city.

The scheme would be in a landscaped setting with tree planting throughout. The developers says several pieces of land have been identified as public open space. A section could also be used for parking by the Bishopthorpe White Rose Football Club.

While in open countryside on land not currently allocated for development, they claim the site is sustainable by being a short walk from Askham Bar Park and Ride and Tesco Askham Bar, with strong strong highway, cycle, and walkway links to the city centre.

A public exhibition of the project is to take place at York College on Thursday March 2 from 3.30pm to 7pm, where the project team can be quizzed on the plans.

Leaflets have already been dropped to residents, with details of the consultation event and the consultation website.

Following the public consultation, a planning application will be submitted to City of York Council for consideration.

David Boyes-Watson, Deputy Director Development & Asset Management from Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust said: “We are dedicated to delivering more affordable homes here in York. This proposal on Sim Balk Lane would help contribute to meeting York’s growing demand for affordable homes, including for people who require accessible accommodation.

“We hope people can contribute to the public consultation via the freepost leaflet, website or at the public drop-in exhibition”.

For details and to give your views, go to: www.simbalklaneconsultation.co.uk.