North Yorkshire Police say a woman in her 70s was assaulted outside Aldi in Fulford Road between 9am and 9.10am on Friday (February 17).

A police spokesman said: "A boy was challenged by the woman who saw him scratch her car with his bike when he went past.

"It is alleged that the youth has hit out at the woman who was left with a nasty bruise and swelling to the top left-hand side of her chest.

"The suspect is white, aged about 13, around 5ft tall, with a thin, wiry build. He was wearing a maroon hooded top with the hood up and was described as 'scruffy'.

"The bike he had with him looked too small for him to riding it.

"It is believed he was with two other youths, but the victim was unable to provide a description.

"If you can help the assault and criminal damage investigation or possibly can identify the suspect, please email ryan.mcqueen@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ryan McQueen."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230029835 when providing details.