The Supercar Spectacle, featuring more than 60 such vehicles, will be staged at Elvington Airfield on August 20.

"With two miles of runway available and expected speeds in excess of 200mph from the world’s most sought-after supercars, this event offers one of the only places in the UK to watch supercars hit their top speeds,"said a spokesman.

On top of the runway action, there will be a variety of special cars on show, car club displays, a supercar paddock, delicious food and drink from a range of vendors and a retail village full of automotive accessories, clothing, and memorabilia.

"For those who want to catch every second of the action, the event will be broadcast on large screens throughout the venue and live on social media."

He said early bird tickets for the 'family-friendly event' were available until March 31.

"Grab your tickets now to ensure you don’t miss out on an unforgettable day of automotive entertainment," he added.

"For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.ultimatesupercar.co.uk/"