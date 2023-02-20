North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in an alleyway near Bachelor Hill in Acomb between 4.45am and 5am on Valentine's Day.

READ MORE: York wine merchants and deli celebrates top award win

A police spokesman said: "A man is reported to have used violence while attempting to take a woman’s phone."

READ MORE: Woman left blind after horrific crash in audio book firm success

"Thankfully, she didn’t suffer any serious injuries and didn’t require hospital treatment.

"However, she was left shocked and frightened by the ordeal.

"The man we’re searching for is described as white, about 6ft tall, aged around 30, and he spoke with a York accent. He was wearing a black beanie hat, plain dark jacket, and dark blue or black joggers which were tucked into light coloured socks.

"A woman is thought to have been with him when it happened. We need to speak to her.

"She is white, about 5ft 4in tall, aged mid-20s, thin build, light coloured hair and was believed to be wearing a hat.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about suspicious behaviour around Bachelor Hill, Gale Lane, and Tennant Road at that time on Tuesday morning, are urged to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option 1."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230027657 when providing details.