Field & Fawcett, at Grimston Bar, has been named Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year at the 2023 Drinks Retailing Awards.

Accepting their trophy at London’s Dorchester Hotel last week, Peter and Cathryn Fawcett said they are delighted with the award which they received in recognition for their high quality offerings across the board including premium spirits and great value wines.

“We work hard to ensure our offer is extensive, offering value with customer service at our heart. This is a fantastic national award and we’re thrilled to accept,” says Peter, who established Field & Fawcett at Grimston Bar with his wife Cathryn 17 years ago.

Peter Fawcett and Cathryn Fawcett with their award (Image: Field and Fawcett)

Field & Fawcett, a much loved wine merchants, food hall and delicatessen, was up against a raft of exceptional competition from across the country.

The 2023 Drinks Retailing Awards was host to an array of innovative and forward-thinking independent retailers that are transforming consumer retail for the better.

The awards highlights some of the most outstanding independents in the UK.