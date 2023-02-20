And Able, the stylish clothing line designed for people undergoing treatment, will hold the event at the Fabrication store in Coney Street, where it has a studio.

Models who have all had either double or single mastectomies will appear in the shop's windows at about 12.30pm to promote the event.

And Able was inspired by young York woman Emily Rhodes' brave battle against a brain tumour prior to her death in 2019.

Emily's mother Joanne Nicholson has told previously how she was inspired to come up with the idea for the clothing range when she witnessed how difficult it was for Emily to receive treatments while wearing normal everyday clothing.

The business is run by Joanne and another York mum, Claire Wharton, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Claire and Joanne have told recently how they were reduced to tears when Claire was fitted with her first mastectomy bra.

Claire said afterwards that she 'finally feels like a woman again,' adding: "These bras are amazingly soft, so comfortable, and give you the best look. I'll never look back."