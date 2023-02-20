The emergency voluntary Blood Bike charity, Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, is appealing for volunteers to ride the new bike, which will be on duty this weekend and was welcomed into service by representatives of the motorcycle’s donors and staff from the transfusion team at the city's hospital.

Senior pharmacy technician at York Hospital, Cat Reed, said: “We only call Whiteknights when the medications and controlled drugs require urgent delivery.

"We know they’re all volunteers and so we treat the Blood Bike service with the respect and value it deserves – you do a brilliant job."

Members of the Pocklington-based Widows Sons Masonic Biker Group have been instrumental in raising almost £20,000 to provide the voluntary Blood Bike service with a new bike for North Yorkshire and surrounding areas.

Andy Hunn, of the Widow Sons Group, presented Whiteknights’ North Yorkshire manager, Andy Richardson with the keys for the new motorcycle at York Hospital.

Mr Hunn said: “We’re very proud to have purchased a new Blood Bike which will operate in the areas covered by York and Scarborough NHS Foundation Trust. Whiteknights Volunteer Blood Bikers provide a marvellous service totally free of charge to hospitals and hospices in our region.

“They have been so busy during the Covid-19 pandemic having ridden thousands of miles, so the Blood Bike for our area needed replacing.

"We raised £1,000 in our local group then achieved further funding through other Masonic charitable foundations including the Freemasons Charity Foundation of Yorkshire North and East Riding.”

Meanwhile, Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes North Yorkshire Manager, Andy Richardson said the team are "delighted" to have a new bike available for overnight shifts and for 24 hours at weekends to transport urgent blood samples and medication in the York area.

"We are now looking to recruit more motorcyclists to volunteer their riding skills to benefit the NHS," he said.

The charity said that for every free-to-the-NHS journey made out of hours by Whiteknights’ volunteers, it saves the NHS from expensive alternate transportation costs.

In North Yorkshire, the volunteers are currently serving York Hospital, Selby Hospital, Scarborough Hospital, St Leonard’s Hospice in York, White Cross Court Hospital, St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds and St Monica’s in Easingwold.