A MISSING man from North Yorkshire has been located safe and well by police officers.
North Yorkshire Police officers said they are pleased to report that the man missing from the Seamer area near Stokesley, has been found.
A spokesperson for the force said: "On Saturday February 18, we issued an appeal to find him. He was found safe later that day.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article