The 45-year-old was hit by a car whilst he was out cycling, he revealed on his Twitter page.

He tweeted: "Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike.

"Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling. Thankful for our NHS."

He shared a series of images of his bloodied face while sitting in an ambulance, alongside a selfie with the NHS staff who were caring for him.

Walker currently presents 5News on Channel 5 and also hosted BBC Breakfast between 2016 and 2022.

Alongside that, he hosted the BBC sports programme Football Focus from 2009 to 2021 and was among the celebrities that competed on Strictly Come Dancing in its 19th series.