The black tie evening, organised by Suzie Mercer, will include a drinks reception, a three-course dinner and 20 piece big band, all in the surroundings of The Assembly Rooms on May 7.

Sheriff Suzie Mercer, who is the representative of the King in York during her year in office, said: "I am so pleased to be hosting such a special event to mark King Charles’s coronation. It will be a fantastic opportunity for York’s residents to celebrate this historic occasion in one of our grandest buildings."

Money raised from the event will support the Sheriff’s Cost of Living Appeal in partnership with the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The event will follow a similar format to Queen Elizabeth’s York Coronation Ball, which was held in the Assembly Rooms in 1953.

Tickets cost £55 and can be purchased from: buytickets.at/ball