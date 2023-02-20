Just days after the country saw unseasonably wram weather, an 800-mile wide 'Greenland barrage' is heading towards the UK.

Temperatures will start to fall from Wednesday but the worst of the cold snap won't arrive until Friday and into the weekend when snow showers could be on the cards.

Although daytime temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, strong winds will make it feel colder.

But nighttime temperatures will be much colder with lows of minus 7 celsius predicted for some parts of England.

Brian Gaze, a forecaster at The Weather Outlook, warned: “Computer models show very cold air being pulled in from Wednesday, moving down from the north-west. It means the risk of snow returns, particularly for the North."

But not everyone is convinced.

The BBC forecast for York predicts colder temperatures by the end of the week.

From a high of 14C today, the mercury will have fallen to just 1 degree above freezing by the weekend.

The netweather website says there will be a 34% risk of snow in York from Friday.

And the Met Office predicts: "[This weekend] settled conditions are likely to continue, however some light rain and showers are still possible at times, with nocturnal fog or mist developing in places.

"Some stronger winds could develop in the east and south, making it feel colder here, though temperatures overall, will be generally near or slightly below average, although locally cold overnight."

Colder than average conditions are predicted for March, although confidence remains low.