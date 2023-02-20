Scarborough RUFC has officially opened the east coast’s first dedicated padel centre at its Squash and Racquets Academy.

Funded by The Scarborough Group Foundation, the charitable arm of Scarborough Group International (SGI) - and Broadlands Properties, the two outdoor courts have been built with an artificial grass playing surface and floodlighting to allow year-round use.

Operated by Barons Fitness, the courts are available to beginners and improvers alike, with coaches on hand to provide tuition.

The courts have an artificial grass playing surface (Image: UGC)

Graeme Young, CEO at Scarborough RUFC, said: "We’re incredibly proud to be the home of the only padel tennis venue on the Yorkshire coast.

“The new courts are a fantastic addition to the club, enabling us to expand our range of sporting opportunities to allow members of our community to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

“On behalf of the coard and wider membership I'd like to thank The Scarborough Group Foundation and Broadlands Properties for their incredibly generous support.”

Invented in Mexico in the 1960’s, padel has been recognised as the fastest growing sport across Europe, with over 20 million players worldwide.

A hybrid of tennis and squash, the game is played in doubles on an enclosed court that is roughly a third of the size of a tennis court using tennis-like rackets. Scoring is the same as tennis but players are able to play the ball off the walls making it much faster paced, like squash.

The news of the Scarborough court will come as a welcome relief to those across the region already involved in the sport, who have previously had to travel long distances to play. According to iPadel, there are 195 padel tennis courts across the UK, with the nearest clubs located in Middlesbrough or Harrogate.

The courts also have floodlighting to allow year-round use (Image: UGC)

Richard Guthrie, director of Broadlands Properties, said: “Padel Tennis is such an inclusive, enjoyable and suitably competitive sport for all generations to participate in.

"I have every confidence it will prove to be a very popular addition to the growing number of other exceptional sport and recreational facilities that the town of Scarborough provides.”

The new facility is the latest development at Scarborough RUFC to be supported by The Scarborough Group Foundation, having initially funded the Scarborough Squash and Racquets Academy back in 2018.

Scott McCabe, trustee of The Scarborough Group Foundation, said: “Padel tennis is a fantastic sport that caters for all ages and abilities so we’re delighted to be able to support Scarborough RUFC in bringing the game to the town.

“We’re already seeing huge excitement and enthusiasm for padel across the east coast and will be working closely with the club to help create awareness and exposure for the facilities.”