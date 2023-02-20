The brasserie-style restaurant, due open in early Spring, will be run by Joshua Brimmel, executive head chef of The Star Inn The City, who with Andrew will also now oversee the development of the menu and all food and hospitality functions.

The pair say the menu and approach behind it aim to fit in with the style, history and former use of the building.

Since before Christmas, the partners in the multi-million pound construction project, led by GEM Construction, have been working 24/7 restoring the former York Minster school.

Andrew, the restauranteur behind The Star at Harome and The Star Inn The City York, said: “I am lucky to have worked and trained in France on classical dishes, which is the foundation of all my cooking; so the food will very much be old fashioned British-style favourites with a new take through Anglicised French classics; they are classics for a reason - they just work - which is why they are popular."

The restaurant café aims to be accessible-to-all, with daytime take-outs, evening dining, plus a mix of smaller function, lounge and private dining options.

Already, people are booking and asking about Spring, Summer and Christmas.

Andrew continued: “Now that will be quite Dickensian and very much old England, with roast goose, plum pudding, and all those tasty filling crowd pleasers that we love as a people and which we're known for around the world."

A small selection of dishes from Andrew and Joshua's new York Minster Refectory menu being developed include a carpaccio of Yorkshire venison, cured North Sea halibut as a starter, Entrecote steak on the bone as a grill, braised oxtail in beer broth as a mains, sherry trifle as a pudding, plus savouries Colston Bassett Stilton with Medjool date jam and Yorkshire brack.

York Minster Refectory will have a settled fixed menu, but there will be many daily seasonal specials reflecting the time of the year.

Joshua Brimmel said: “We have a brilliant pantry of food here in Yorkshire, and we'll certainly be flying the White Rose flag for our producers.”

Spring seasonal dishes will feature asparagus, rhubarb, wild sea trout, wild salmon and shellfish; summer dishes include fresh Bridlington and Whitby North Sea dressed crab and lobster, monkfish, berries, and, from August 12th, game, including patridge, grouse, pheasant and venison.

Many suppliers are in the Vale of York, with shellfish and seafood coming from Hodgson Fish of Hartlepool.