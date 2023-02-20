Skylights will release their latest single 'Rebellion' on March 3, via the 42's Records label.

The song is inspired by front man Rob Scarisbrick's love of punk rock attitude and the Sex Pistols - and the band said the song conveys the thoughts and experiences of many cocksure young men during global and UK events since early 2020.

Rob said: "It’s a good old-fashioned punk rock song with a bit of menace and bite, sticking two fingers up to the powers that be, in the nicest possible way.

"It came out of our experience, the frustration of feeling cut off from the world in the prime of your life back in 2020/21.

Skylights on stage in Leeds (Image: Mark Tighe)

"Its not a political statement, but it is about frustration with the Government at that time. A frustration that nearly bubbled over into rebellion.

"It’s not advocating rebellion it’s a reflection of how things felt at that moment in time."

The tune signals the start of a new wave of releases from the band, which will lead to their second album due in 2024.

The release will be followed in early summer by another new song in a "completely different and more reflective style."