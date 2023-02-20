Money raised from the '10k Any Way' event will help support staff and patients across York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, funding projects to help physical and mental wellbeing.

The fundraiser allows everyone to set their own personal challenge to get to 10k, so people of all ages and abilities can take part. Fundraisers can run, walk or cycle, or can spread it out over a longer period or a few days if they prefer.

Joe Fenton, community fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, explains: “Whether you complete a one-off 10k, do 10,000 steps a day, or create your own 10k challenge, you’ll be making a huge difference to your local NHS.”

Registration starts from just £5 - and includes a special welcome pack with a t-shirt and personalised numbered event bib.

Further details can be found at: ythc.enthuse.com/cf/10k-any-way-2023