Bradley’s Jewellers York says this led to higher-than-normal weekend footfall, significant growth in its email subscriber base, and local media attention.

The independent business took part in in the annual York Ice Trail by installing a six-foot-tall ice sculpture of a diamond trilogy ring outside its store on Low Petergate.

To capitalise on the attention, it froze a laboratory-grown diamond solitaire ring from its York Rose Collection at the heart of the sculpture.

Customers, guests and visiting tourists were invited to enter a competition to win the ring, with a recommended retail price of £4,000, by entering online. The competition closed for entries on Saturday, February 11, and a winner was chosen at random.

Due to its efforts in promoting the competition in-store, locally and on social media, Bradley’s Jewellers York received more than 1,000 entries and can now add a further 500 email addresses to its list of verified customer contacts.

To drive further sales, the retailer has sent all entrants a £150 off voucher that can be spent in-store (on purchases over £750) until December 31, 2023.

Bradleys hopes this initiative will boost footfall, encourage sales for key gifting occasions, like Mother’s Day and Christmas, and provide an incentive for engagement ring buyers during the peak summer season.

Bradley’s Jewellers owner, Kay Bradley, said: “The York Ice Trail is a great example of the type of local events and partnerships that fuel the success of Bradley’s Jewellers York in our home city.

“We can guarantee footfall as those walking the trail follow a map to each ice sculpture, giving us a unique opportunity to talk to potential customers from all walks of life. “Seeing one of our rings frozen at the centre of the sculpture is always a conversation starter! Coupled with our competition, the local media, and social media push, this has been a great way to start the year.”

This year’s York Ice Trail Prize was a laboratory-grown diamond solitaire ring from its York Rose Collection. It features a White Rose of York built into the side profile to represent the history and heritage of the region.

In 2022, the business gave away a ring from its Eco Rocks laboratory-grown diamond brand, which was similarly frozen in ice on Low Petergate.

Bradley’s has enjoyed several successes recently, including Retailer of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards 2022 and having its Fabergé Yorkshire Rose collection named Fine Jewellery Collection of the Year 2022 by Professional Jeweller magazine in December 2022.