Due to the retirement of their current head teacher, Fiona Robertson, St Mary’s RC primary in Baffam Lane, Selby is looking for someone to take on the top job.

The school is part of the Pontefract-based Bishop Konstant Catholic Academy Trust, which was first established in 2012 and now has 15 schools.

A trust spokesman said: "Our schools work closely together to raise standards for the benefit of all our children.

"This appointment offers a great opportunity for a permanent head teacher to take the school onto the next stage of its journey. We are committed to staff and pupil wellbeing and provide opportunities for professional development, cross school collaboration and partnership both within our Trust and across the Diocese.

"St Mary’s, which is rated as 'good' by Ofsted, is a place of happiness, security and love where children acquire knowledge, skills and concepts in a stimulating environment.

"The successful candidate will find an inspired community of motivated and supportive staff, children and governors with a positive sense of vision and mission.

"We are looking for an innovative, creative and inspirational leader who may be an experienced Deputy, seeking their next career move and:

Is a committed and practising Catholic

Can set a clear strategic direction for the school

Is an excellent practitioner with an ability to inspire, lead and develop teaching and learning throughout the school

Is an excellent communicator with good interpersonal skills

Has high expectations of themselves, colleagues and pupils and is unrelenting in their pursuit of excellence

"We encourage school visits and warmly invite you to arrange a visit by contacting Ceri Hall, Trust HR Officer on chall@bkcat.co.uk"

The closing date for applications is Monday, March 6 at 9am with interviews taking place on Tuesday, March 28.