The arrest was made at 12.25pm today. At 8.15pm the teenager remained in police custody.

The arrest earlier today was made just 10 minutes after another teenager was found with what police describe as ‘significant injuries’ at an address in Claro Road, Harrogate, at 12.15pm.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he continues to receive treatment, police say.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time. We would ask their privacy is respected.”

There has been a heightened police presence in the area around Claro Road today.

Detective Inspector Nichola Holden said: “We know local residents are likely to be concerned by this incident and I hope the quick arrest of a suspect will go some way to reassure them.

“We believe this to be an isolated event with both teenagers known to each other and we are carrying out a full investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding it.

“Several witnesses have been spoken to or interviewed by officers investigating this incident and we are confident we have spoken to everyone we need to.

“However, if you have any other information which you feel may be relevant, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Police have asked members of the public not to speculate about the incident, especially on social media.

“Not only can this be detrimental to the investigation but can also cause upset to the family and friends of the victim at this deeply upsetting time,” a police spokesperson said.

Information can be passed to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 1223001009 when providing information.