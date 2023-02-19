"No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time," a police spokesperson said.

"Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"Nicola's family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected."

The body was found around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a body in the river close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am on Sunday.

"An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body," a statement said.

The discovery came after a tip-off from two walkers, according to a national newspaper.