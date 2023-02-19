This comes as police attended the area on Sunday morning.

Lancashire Constabulary shared a statement to their Facebook page explaining that police have recovered a body from the River Wyre but they have made it clear that it has not yet been identified.

So far, it remains unclear whether it is Nicola Bulley.

The statement reads: “This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity.

“We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are on-going.

“We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

The missing mother-of-two disappeared on January 27 during a dog walk by the River Wyre.