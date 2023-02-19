Skip to next photo
1/1
A body has been found in the River Wyre in Lancashire close to where Nicola Bulley went missing, Lancashire Police have said.
The body has not been confirmed as that of Nicola.
You can read more on this breaking story here
A body has been found in the River Wyre in Lancashire close to where Nicola Bulley went missing, Lancashire Police have said.
The body has not been confirmed as that of Nicola.
You can read more on this breaking story here
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here