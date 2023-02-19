The night-time event - being staged for the first time since 2019 - featured a retelling of Arabic diarist Abn Fadlan’s encounters with the Rus – what we know today as the Vikings – set to a thrilling soundtrack.

But there was plenty of fighting as Viking armies clashed under floodlights on the grass at the Eye of York.

Viking warriors clash on the battlefield at the Eye of York (Image: Charlotte Graham)

And the evening culminated in a fiery ‘boat-burning’ - with a Viking chieftain being sent on his way to Valhalla.

The boat-burning which saw a Viking chieftain sent to Valhalla (Image: Charlotte Graham)

A dramatic light show at last night's event (Image: PICTURES: York Viking 'battle spectacular's' fiery finale)

The event came after a full day of Norse-themed thrills and excitement - including a Strongest Viking competition showcasing feats of strength, skill and even body slamming to the contest’s largest ever crowd.

The Strongest Viking event (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Huge numbers lined the streets from York Minster to watch an estimated 250 Viking warriors and civilians on the March to Coppergate, and joined the warriors for a series of battles and skirmishes at the Eye of York.

“This has been a very good year for Jorvik Viking Festival, despite strong winds marring Friday’s events, " said festival manager Gareth Henry.

"We were incredibly happy to see the story of Ibn Fadlan finally receive the audience it deserved at the Battle Spectacular, with this show having been planned since 2019. A little drizzle didn’t dampen the spirits or the atmosphere for the evening.”

The nine-day festival ran from Saturday February 11, and has seen tens of thousands of visitors attend events and visit the Viking encampment in Parliament Street.

Sell-out events included the Jolablot Banquet, mead tasting, crafting workshops and lectures, whilst hundreds of children participated in the Beserker Bootcamp at the Guildhall.

The festival concludes today with the 10th Century Traders Market at the Merchant Adventurer’s Hall, and the annual Richard Hall Symposium taking place online, with guest speakers from around the world joining the digital event.

A Viking shield wall at the Eye of york in afternoon skirmishes ahead of the main battle (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Muslim meets Viking: Arabic diarist Abn Fadlan’s encounters with the Rus (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Arabic diarist Abn Fadlan meets a Viking at the Eye of York (Image: Charlotte Graham)