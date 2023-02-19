Members of the Chapelfields neighbourhood policing team will be holding a drop-in session this afternoon.

They will be at Sanderson House on Bramham Road between 1pm and 2pm today.

"We are aware that there has been a rise in the number of reported incidents in the Chapelfields area of York," a member of the team said.

"Come and speak with us about any issues you are having and for any crime prevention advice."