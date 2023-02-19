Brianna, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was stabbed to death on February 11.

She was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington at about 3.13pm.

Brianna Ghey (Image: Agency)

Jake Furby of the York LGBT Forum said the 16-year-old's death had sparked shock and sadness in the trans community.

"A lot of people feel very sad," he said.

"The vigil was held to mourn the loss of one of our siblings."

Jake said about 500 people took part in the vigil, in St Helen's Square from 6pm.

Candles were lit, and there was even a trans flag on display in a window of the Mansion House.

Jake said it had been a sombre, thoughtful occasion.

But he said he was touched by the number of non-trans people who joined the vigil.

Some of the candles lit in York at the vigil for Brianna Ghey (Image: Supplied)

"There was a sense of York coming together," he said.

The York vigil was one of dozens that have been taking place around the country - including in Warrington itself, but also in Brighton, London, Cambridge, Swansea, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Sheffield amongst other cities.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with Brianna's murder and have appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court. A trial date has been set for July.