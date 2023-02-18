They say parking restrictions have been in place in Spen Lane for ‘many years’.

“But it seems that some drivers are using this as a convenient place to park while visiting the city centre, drop off people close to town, or load and unload their vehicles,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

“The signage on Spen Lane clearly indicates that the street is not open to motor vehicles except for access, which means only access to the premises on Spen Lane or the immediately adjoining streets.

"Driving onto Spen Lane for any other reason is an offence."

Police say that today (Saturday) they have been warning motorists about the restrictions by speaking to them, and placing leaflets on parked cars.

“However, the police and City of York Council can and will enforce the restrictions in place here and across the city,” the police spokesperson said.

“In addition to receiving fines for driving onto Spen Lane, drivers may also be prosecuted for offences such as parking on the double yellow lines or obstructing the highway.

“Don't spoil your visit to York by coming away with a fines for parking in the wrong place.”