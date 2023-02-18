A second fox, of which the hunters were unaware, scrambled out and ran for its life. It was clear the poor animal would have no hope of making it.

Those responsible, who were fizzing with excitement, were members of the Avon Vale Hunt in Wiltshire. They should be severely punished with custodial sentences, and the hunt closed. Better still, the punishment should fit the crime. They should be roughly turfed from their beds and thrown in a field full of rabid hyenas.

None of these things is likely to happen - I imagine they will escape with a slapped wrist - but something needs to be done to deter such barbarity.

The hunting fraternity has never reconciled itself with the national ban on hunting live animals with dogs. They may follow drag trails - allowing hounds to follow a scent laid down with a rag - because by law they have to, but everyone knows they would rather be out there watching with glee as defenceless creatures are ripped to shreds.

Eighteen years ago this week the Hunting Act came into force. It received royal assent the previous year, 2004, and was finally made law despite the House of Lords blocking the legislation. The then Speaker of the House of Commons, Michael Martin, implemented rarely-used laws that allowed the Commons to overrule the Lords where agreement cannot be reached.

The laws are, however, notoriously difficult to police. Those who manage to capture films of illegal hunting are incredibly courageous and we should commend them.

The current laws need tightening. Labour, who introduced the ban, has vowed to toughen up the Act to outlaw trail hunting as it can be used to mask illegal activity.

On that alone they will get my vote. Fox hunting may be seen as a traditional country pursuit - the twee term usually used by its supporters - but it is at best cruel and inhumane.

I have no idea how anyone could enjoy watching an animal killed in this way, and the idea of young children being party to it - which they often are - is, quite frankly, stomach churning. How can anyone derive pleasure from it?

Despite the live animal ban I hate unexpectedly coming across hunts. The last time, on a walk in North Yorkshire, we turned a corner and they came clattering past along the road. I can’t see how so many people on horseback could control a pack of hounds along a ‘trail’, should a fox suddenly appear.

When I was a child the local hunt used to meet in the pub car park a stone’s throw from our house. Fiercely anti-hunting, my dad used to rant under his breath about them. He read us excerpts from John Masefield’s poem Reynard the Fox - a literary antidote to this hideous practice if ever there was one.

Hunts should be banned outright. While they are still operating, they are still able to garner public attention and drum up support for what once was.

I do believe, however, that any effort to reinstate the ‘sport’ in all its savagery would be met with a huge outcry from the public.

Over the decades we have outlawed many forms of cruel ‘sport’: bear baiting, cock fighting, badger baiting, hare coursing and fox hunting among others - none of these has a place in a civilised society.

And if hunts are allowed to continue, punishments for wrongdoing should all be custodial.