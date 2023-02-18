Police say three people - two women and a man - were seriously injured in the collision, at about 10.10 this morning.

They were taken to hospital for 'treatment to serious injuries', at least one by air ambulance.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the collision, including a Ford Transit Van and a VW Campervan.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a woman had been able to free herself from one vehicle, but had a broken wrist, hip injury and chest pains. She was taklen to hospital by road.

"One male casualty trapped in another vehicle was extricated by (fire) crews and transported to hospital via air ambulance," the spokesperson added.

Fire crews helped ambulance crews give medical treatment to the casualties before making the scene safe and handing the incident over to the police.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "An initial collision investigation was carried out... before the area was cleared to enable the road to safely reopen.

"Highways estimated road closures would be lifted at around 4.30pm. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while emergency crews were in attendance."

AA Roadwatch said the A168 had been closed both ways between the St Leonard Church turnoff and B1448 Northallerton Road following the collision.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at about the time of the collision and who may have witnessed the vehicles beforehand or have dashcam footage which could help officers piece together the events surrounding the collisoon.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.