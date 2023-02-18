Jade Stacey, 30, of Windermere Drive, Knottingley, pleaded guilty at York magistrates on Friday to allowing household waste from her home to be 'taken by an unauthorised person' and fly-tipped on the M62 emergency access road near Beal Lane, Cridling Stubbs on about August 26 last year.

Stacey was fined £250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100 and make a contribution to the Selby District Council’s costs of £200.

Cllr Tim Grogan, executive member for health and culture on Selby District Council which brought the prosecution, said “Dumping rubbish within our district isn’t tolerated.

"It is your responsibility to ensure that any person/company you have trusted to remove your rubbish does it correctly.

“This successful prosecution sends out a clear message that fly tipping is everyone’s business.

"If you are wanting to hire someone to remove your waste, please check they are fully registered. You can do this by looking on the environment agency website, also ask to see their licence and ask for a receipt.”

Cllr Grogan went on to say that the council’s enforcement team was committed to stamping out fly tipping and would work with partners across the region.

“They investigate every fly tip and work hard to keep our district clean, tidy and safe for our residents," he said.

"Fly tipping is a criminal offence. As well as being a hazard to human health and wildlife in the district, it also comes at a cost to the taxpayer.

“We are pleased this has been a successful prosecution for the council. Fly tipping is unacceptable, and we hope this will act as a deterrent for others who may be tempted to offend.”

You can check if someone is fully registered here https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers.