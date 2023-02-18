National Highways says the lane closure is necessary because of a failed bridge joint.

"Currently there is no timescale for when the lane can be safely reopened," a spokesperson said." "he lane is likely to remain closed until at least early next week."

National Highways engineers are continuing to assess the bridge and say they will 'put a plan in place replace to fix the issue as soon as possible'.

Dave Wilson, National Highways Operations Manager, said: “We’ve closed off lane one on the roundabout to prevent further damage to the bridge joint and ensure motorists safety.

“We have engineers looking at the scale of the works required and will be working to repair the failed bridge joint as soon as we possibly can.”

Map showing location of the Lofthouse Roundabout (Image: Google Maps)