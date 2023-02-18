They assembled in Dean’s Park, just behind York Minster, at lunchtime – before setting off, war-horns skirling, at just after 1pm.

Battle cries of ‘Einherjar! Einherjar!’ rang out as the warriors marched past the Minster’s East Front en route for St Helen’s Square and then Coppergate.

The winter sun flashed off spear points, conical helmets and chain mail, while battle standards fluttered in what was left of Storm Otto.

The Vikings had come from all over Britain – and even further afield – for what is traditionally one of the big closing events of the Jorvik Viking festival.

Are you looking at me? A Viking warrior ahead of today's march (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Osmund – aka 62-year-old Roland Williams – had come from Cheltenham, Kolskegg – otherwise known as 41-year-old Malcolm Butler – hailed from Reading, while Sigvor was originally from Canada, by way of Birmingham.

She admitted that Viking women were not really supposed to join in the fightting - but she wasn’t planning to let that stop her taking part in this evening’s battle.

“I will be fighting!” she insisted. “Historically, there is not much evidence for shieldmaidens on the battlefield. But I will be prortayiong a male fighter.”

Oh, so pulling a Mulan, then…

The Viking horde sets off on its march through York (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Today’s march and this evening’s 'battle spectacular’ at the Eye of York come towards the end of a week of events, which have included a Viking encampment in Parliament Street (the tents had to be temporarily taken down during Storm otto, but were back up today).

This morning saw a ‘strongest Viking’ contest at the Eye of York.

And this afternoon, following the march to Coppergate, there will be skirmishes and combat re-enactments at the Eye of York.

Viking women and children also took part in today's march (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The 'battle spectacular in the Land of Darkness', meanwhile – which will see rival viking armies (OK, groups of re-enactors) pitted against each other, will start, also at the Eye of York, at 6.45pm.

It will be followed by a ritual boat burning – actually, flame cannons used to simulate a burning boat.

Festival spokesman Jay Commins said organisers were determined that all today's events would be going ahead, despite the worst that Storm Otto had been able to throw at the festival earlier in the week.

"Vikings are a hardy bunch!" he said.

No-one watching the horde march trough York today would be inclined to disagree with that…