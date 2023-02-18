Emergency services were called to the scene at about 10.10am.

"At least three people have suffered serious injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"Our colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust are also in attendance.

"Road closures are likely to be in place for some time, so please find an alternative route."

AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed due to serious multi-vehicle crash on A168 both ways between the St Leonard Church turnoff and B1448 Northallerton Road."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 quoting reference NYP-18022023-0147

We'll bring you more information when we have it.