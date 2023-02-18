AT least three people have bene seriously injured following what police describe as a 'serious collision involving several vehicles' on the the A168 at Thornton Le Street this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 10.10am.
"At least three people have suffered serious injuries," a police spokesperson said.
"Our colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust are also in attendance.
"Road closures are likely to be in place for some time, so please find an alternative route."
AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed due to serious multi-vehicle crash on A168 both ways between the St Leonard Church turnoff and B1448 Northallerton Road."
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 quoting reference NYP-18022023-0147
We'll bring you more information when we have it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel