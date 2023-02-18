Emergency services are at the scene.

The collision is believed at have happened at about 10.15am.

"Road closures are in place, so please find an alternative route," North Yorkshire Police tweeted.

AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed due to serious multi-vehicle crash on A168 both ways between the St Leonard Church turnoff and B1448 Northallerton Road."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 quoting reference NYP-18022023-0147

We'll bring you more information when we have it.