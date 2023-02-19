Air fryers have grown in popularity in recent years with some seeing them as a way to fight back against the cost of living crisis as they are much cheaper to run compared to other cooking utilities.

With so many to choose from, the experts over at Good Housekeeping UK have revealed their top picks for 2023.

If you're interested in finding your home's air fryer, look no further than this year's list.

How has Good Housekeeping reviewed the air fryers?





The experts tested the air fryers by cooking some popular food items like chicken kievs.

They then monitored how long it took for each air fryer to heat Kievs to 75c before trying the result.

Next, they tried chips and fairy cakes to see how well the appliances evenly cooked the items.

The fluffier the outcome, the better and more efficient the airflow.

Good Housekeeping UK's top air fryers for 2023

Consumer champion Good Housekeeping's full list is as follows:

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone 9.5L AF400UK Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer 8-in-1 Air Fryer Ninja 3.8L Air Fryer and Dehydrator AF100UK COSORI Smart Wifi Air Fryer Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer Lakeland Digital Compact Air Fryer Salter EK4750BLK Dual Air Fryer Morphy Richards Health Fryer 480003 Salter 4.5 Litre Digital Air Fryer EK4221 Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid Salter Dual Air EK4548 Ninja Foodi Max Pro Health Grill, Flat Plate & Air Fryer Tower T17100 Vortx Vizion Dual Basket Air Fryer Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer Tefal Actifry Genius + XL 2 in 1

The top 5 air fryers for 2023 according to Good Housekeeping UK

The top five air fryers according to the experts are as follows:

Ninja Foodi Max Duel Zone 9.5L AF400UK

Score: 95/10

Price: £250-270

The appliance was described as "barely dropping a point on test" as the Ninja air fryer was praised for its ability to feed a crowd.

The fairy cakes were evenly baked and ready to eat within 15 minutes while it scored perfect marks for its ability to cook chicken kievs.

The chips were crispy and fluffy after 25 minutes with the air fryer being easy to use for newcomers.

Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer

Score: 95/100

Price: £220

Similar to the experts' top pick, this item was praised for its drawer space, making it easy to cook for the whole family.

The experts found that tuning your food every so often helped with the cooking process while the lack of cooking charts was criticised, leading to some guesswork for those using the appliance.

Ninja 3.8L Air Fryer and Dehydrator AF100UK

Score: 91/100

Price: £130-150

At £100 less than the winning product, Ninja's air fryer and dehydrator is a far more affordable alternative for many households.

It cooked the items well during the expert tests and has a compact design ideal for households of only one or two people.

Unlike most air fryers, the basket does not have a handle, making oven gloves a must.

COSORI Smart Wifi Air Fryer

Score: 88/100

Price: £100-125

Praised for its versatility, the Cosori brand has 13 cooking modes, allowing it to cook specific items like steak and seafood.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer

Score: 88/100

Price: £150-160

As well as air frying, this device also works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, sous vide and food warmer with settings for roasting and baking.

For the fairy cake test, this machine scored perfect marks but the experts were unable to cook them in bulk as the basket is fairly small.