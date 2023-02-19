Uber has now made it easier for you to see the breakdown of your rating, showing you exactly how many of each rating you’ve received.

All Uber users can access a breakdown of their average rating in the Uber app’s new privacy centre.

How to find your Uber rating

The ratings breakdown is available to all Uber users right in the privacy centre, which can be accessed by logging into your account online or in the app.

To find your ratings breakdown go to settings, tap privacy and then privacy centre. In the privacy centre, click “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber”.

How to find your Uber rating (Image: PA)

From there, scroll down to “browse your data” and then tap on “view my ratings” and your breakdown will be revealed.

In addition to viewing your ratings, users can also review their past trip information, payment details, control marketing preferences and more.

How to improve your Uber rating

Your rating is the average of your last 500 trips. If you want to help improve your rating, Uber drivers have shared some of the top reasons they hand out fewer stars.