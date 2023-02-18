Winds will continue to ease today, though it will remain breezy, the Met Office says. The weather outlook today and for the next few days is variable, with sunny spells intermixed with periods of patchy light rain and drizzle.

Temperatures today will be mild for the time of year, rising to a maximum of 12 °C.

Tonight it will be cloudy, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle this evening, before clearing after midnight. It will be largely dry with some clear spells, and cooler, with a minimum temperature of 4 °C.

The weather outlook today (Image: Met Office)

Tomorrow will be dry and bright, with sunny spells for many. It will be breezy and mild, with a maximum temperature of 12 °C.

Monday will be cloudy, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, especially on hills. A band of rain will clear southeast on Tuesday. Wednesday will turn colder, with blustery wintry showers