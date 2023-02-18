Tents in the Viking encampment in Parliament Street, which had to be taken down briefly because of Storm Otto's strong winds, are now back up - and the encampment will be open from 10am today.

The 'strongest Viking' contest takes place at the Eye of York from 11.15 this morning - and then from 1.30pm a Viking 'army' will set off from Dean's Park to march through the city centre to Coppergate.

The best places to see the march are likely to be at the Minster's south front, or st Helen's Square.

There will be some skirmishes and combat re-enactments at the Eye of York this afternoon - before a 'battle spectacular in the Land of Darkness' starting at 6.45pm.

Flame cannons will be used at the end of the battle to simulate boat burning. Tickets for the battle are already sold out.

Festival spokesman Jay Commins said all today's events would be going ahead, despite the worst that Storm Otto had been able to throw at the festival earlier.

"Vikings are a hardy bunch!" he said.