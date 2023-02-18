The company said its teams worked late into the night restoring supplies to the remaining 91 customers still without power.

"However, (we) couldn’t get a safe position for a generator for the final customer," a spokeperson said.

"The repair team are mobilised and are taking care of the customer to have their supply restored this morning."

The spokesperson said it had been a 'fantastic effort' to restore power to 21,595 customers cut off by the storm, on what was a 'challenging day'.

"Northern Powergrid apologises for the inconvenience caused for customers as a result of Storm Otto and appreciate their patience whilst repairs have been ongoing throughout the course of Friday, and through the night into Saturday morning," the spokesperson said.

Nowrthern Powergrid provides power to eight million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses in Yorkshire, the North East and northern Lincolnshire.