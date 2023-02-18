Officers were called to Bugthorpe Post Office at 9.20am on Friday after reports that a man had demanded money from a member of staff whilst carrying a weapon.

The man is then believed to have stolen cash and fled the scene, police say. The victim was not harmed but was very shaken.

Detective Inspector Amy Keane-Christie of Humbersiode police said: "Investigations are ongoing to identify the man involved and officers are continuing to patrol the area providing reassurance and engaging with the local community.

“We would like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation and would appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around this time, or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting log 131 of 17 February”.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, report information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111