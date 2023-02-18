Police are searching for a 66-year-old Hambleton man who has gone missing from home.
Anthony Jones is from Seamer near Stokesley. Police believe he may be in the Redcar area.
He was last seen in Darlington last night and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and give reference number NYP-17022023-0324.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here