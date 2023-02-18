Police are searching for a 66-year-old Hambleton man who has gone missing from home.

Anthony Jones is from Seamer near Stokesley. Police believe he may be in the Redcar area.

He was last seen in Darlington last night and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and give reference number NYP-17022023-0324.