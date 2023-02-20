One of Jason Lee Booth' s victims told the court: “He is a predator”.

Booth’s barrister Vincent Blake-Barnard said: “His marriage is fallen apart, his business has fallen apart, his life generally has fallen apart because of his own actions, and his own actions when in drink.”

Judge Simon Hickey said: “He may do something similar in future.”

He made a sexual harm prevention lasting 10 years.

He also jailed Booth, 51, for 44 months and put him on the sex offenders' register for life.

“Only a prison sentence is appropriate for these attacks on these two women,” he said.

Booth, of The Valley, Sandsend, near Whitby, pleaded guilty to two sexual attacks, one on each woman. Two similar charges will be left on file.

One of the victims told the court that the memory of what he had done to her was “like mental torture playing over and over in my head,” and that she couldn’t forget about it.

At times she felt sick thinking of what Booth had done to her.

The other woman told the court that although she had come to terms with what had been done to her, she could not forgive Booth for what he had put her through since she was sexually assaulted.

Anne Richardson, prosecuting, said Booth had made false allegations about the way both women had behaved towards him. He had then skipped bail and not attended court when both women had been due to record their evidence against him.

He eventually changed his plea after he was arrested and remanded in custody.

Mr Blake Barnard said Booth, who had run a guest house, was tackling his drink problem since his remand.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nick Burton of Scarborough CID, said: “It took great courage for the victims to come forward and I thank them for standing up to Booth and being brave enough to provide the evidence that led to his convictions.

“Not only has he caused untold harm by sexually assaulting them, but he has prolonged their trauma by continuing to deny the offences.

“I hope the guilty plea and today’s sentence gives the women some degree of closure on the matter and they can finally put this traumatic time in their lives behind them.”