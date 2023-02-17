Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of three pygmy goats in Carlton near Selby.

A police spokesman said the theft was reported on Wednesday (February 15) but could have occurred anytime from 5pm the day before.

He said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information about suspicious vehicles in the area.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email caroline.saville@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Caroline Saville.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-15022023-009