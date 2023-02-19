The photo shows Parliament Street around 1911 - taken from the top of Piccadilly.

We can see what is now Barclays Bank - on the left across from All Saints' church in Pavement.

This photo, from City of York Council's Explore York Libraries and Archives, was taken shortly after architect Edmund Kirby (1838-1920) redesigned the York Union Bank, on the site of Barclays, and then replaced it with this far more ornate building between 1901 and 1904.

Look closely and you can see how it looks very similar to the bank building today - but different too as the roof line has changed dramatically.

The building around 1911

Barclays Bank today

The bank building opened in 1901 and is now Grade II listed. It is celebrated for its wealth of decorative moulding on architraves, cornice, and frieze, on both fronts, and the corner.

Edmund Kirby was a Roman Catholic and he designed many churches with most of his work taking place in Liverpool, the northwest of England, and North Wales.

In the photo, we can also see tram lines in the road at the top of Piccadilly curving to the left towards Coppergate.

York trams made their final journeys on Saturday November 16, 1935.