Parents whose children attend Poppleton Ousebank primary school in Nether Poppleton, say the school had informed them that the kitchens were closed on Monday, January 23 due to "productivity issues".

However two parents, who do not wish to be named, told The Press that they were informed that they were actually closed due to a rat that was found at the start of the month.

"A rumour was going around of a rat in the kitchen, but parents were not officially made aware of it at all," they said.

“One parent asked the school directly if the kitchens were actually closed due to rats, and only then did they say ‘we had rodent activity at the weekend but we are dealing with it’, but I have been told they knew shortly after Christmas.

“There have been cases of sickness and diarrhoea at the school.

“I’ve had one child sent home from school, and I have been told that lots of children were off ill due to a tummy bug."

The school has said there is no evidence that the bout of stomach bugs is linked to the possible presence of rats.

The school is part of Hope Sentamu Learning Trust and a spokesperson for the trust said: "In January, kitchen staff at the school found what they suspected could be rat droppings.

"The school immediately contacted pest control and the council’s Environmental Health Officer, as per Trust protocol.

"A pest control team visited the school to investigate and administer pest deterrents and to ensure the wellbeing of all concerned. The school took the decision to close the kitchens on January 23.

"The pest control company confirmed that there is not an infestation at the school.

"The school took the opportunity presented by the kitchen closure to undertake a deep clean and redecoration works, which was communicated to parents.

"The school did not alert parents to the possible presence of rats. We apologise for this as we always aim to be open and transparent with our families.

"This week, we have been alerted to a chewed cable which has been found on the school premises. We again reported this to the Environmental Health Officer so that they are aware, and pest control have again visited the school. We have also written to all parents this week.

"The Environmental Health team are not concerned by the issue and have advised us to carry on as normal.

"There is absolutely no evidence that the bout of stomach bugs is linked to the possible presence of rats.”

The Trust emailed parents a letter detailing their apology and this information on February 16.

The parent added: "Most people are understanding and would say they’ve done the right thing by shutting the kitchens down as these things can happen.

"But I think its very poor, other parents we have spoken to are disgusted that the school did not communicate honestly with us."