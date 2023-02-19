Dawn Amy Craig, 45, of Oaklands, Pickering, was jailed for 38 weeks after she was convicted in her absence of nine charges of theft and she admitted two charges of failure to attend court.

She was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to a man and was banned from contacting him in any way for three years when she was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates Court.

Geoffrey Horner, 55, of Fishergate, York, was made subject to a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities after he admitted carrying a knife in public.

He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Zoe Green, 37, of Hatfield Walk, Foxwood, was banned from driving for 46 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the York Outer Ring Road when she was twice the legal alcohol limit and driving a car with a tyre without sufficient tread.

She was fined £80.

Both were sentenced at separate hearings before York Magistrates Court.