As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police say that they are investigating a suspicious fire at a flat on Grange Avenue in Tadcaster.

READ MORE: York drivers warned of major road closure plan

It was reported by the fire service at 6.56am on Thursday (February 16) after they had put out the small blaze in the living room of the property.

READ MORE: Urgent appeal launched to help save York swimming pool

Fire investigators have now concluded that it was started deliberately.

A police spokesman said: "Police are continuing to carry out detailed enquires in and around the flat which appears to have been broken into before the incident.

"Thankfully, the occupant was not home at the time of the incident and no other residents were affected.

"Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, information can also be passed onto Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by making an online report."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230029021 when providing details.