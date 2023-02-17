A FIRE at a home in North Yorkshire was started deliberately.
As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police say that they are investigating a suspicious fire at a flat on Grange Avenue in Tadcaster.
READ MORE: York drivers warned of major road closure plan
It was reported by the fire service at 6.56am on Thursday (February 16) after they had put out the small blaze in the living room of the property.
READ MORE: Urgent appeal launched to help save York swimming pool
Fire investigators have now concluded that it was started deliberately.
A police spokesman said: "Police are continuing to carry out detailed enquires in and around the flat which appears to have been broken into before the incident.
"Thankfully, the occupant was not home at the time of the incident and no other residents were affected.
"Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.
"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, information can also be passed onto Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by making an online report."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230029021 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article