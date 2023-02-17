That's our warm greeting to these three beautiful new babies born to parents in York and the surrounding area.

Today we are meeting Dougie Brannigan, Joel-James Edward Austin and Thori Cuthbert.

Thanks to their parents for sharing their photos and stories.

Time to meet York's newest citizens:

Baby's full name?

Dougie Brannigan

Dougie

Baby's date of birth?

25/01/2023

Baby's weight?

6lb 15oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Shannon Stead and Conor Brannigan

Where do you live?

Tang Hall, York

---

Baby's full name?

Joel-James Edward Austin

Joel-James

Baby's date of birth?

5th January 2023

Baby's weight?

6lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Laura Lee patterson & Jason Edward Austin

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Sherburn in Elmet

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born at 37 weeks due to failing placenta

---

Baby's full name?

Thori Cuthbert

Thori

Baby's date of birth?

06.10.22

Baby's weight?

8lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Bethany Hopkins and Dan Cuthbert

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Unplanned c-section ended with a footling breech - baby turned breech unknown to last minute.

* All these babies will appear in The Press on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

