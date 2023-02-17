WELCOME to the world!
That's our warm greeting to these three beautiful new babies born to parents in York and the surrounding area.
Today we are meeting Dougie Brannigan, Joel-James Edward Austin and Thori Cuthbert.
Time to meet York's newest citizens:
Baby's full name?
Dougie Brannigan
Baby's date of birth?
25/01/2023
Baby's weight?
6lb 15oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Shannon Stead and Conor Brannigan
Where do you live?
Tang Hall, York
---
Baby's full name?
Joel-James Edward Austin
Baby's date of birth?
5th January 2023
Baby's weight?
6lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Laura Lee patterson & Jason Edward Austin
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Sherburn in Elmet
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born at 37 weeks due to failing placenta
---
Baby's full name?
Thori Cuthbert
Baby's date of birth?
06.10.22
Baby's weight?
8lb 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Bethany Hopkins and Dan Cuthbert
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Unplanned c-section ended with a footling breech - baby turned breech unknown to last minute.
* All these babies will appear in The Press on Tuesday, February 21, 2023
