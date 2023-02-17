The storm caused trains and flights to be cancelled on Friday morning, with three overturned lorries blocking traffic on the A1(M).

A Met Office weather warning for high winds was in place until 2pm for Yorkshire and north-east England, with the forecaster warning of power cuts, damage to buildings and potential injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

The Met Office said gusts of 75-80mph had been recorded across parts of northern Scotland.

About 1,300 homes in Ripon were left without power, Northern Powergrid reported.

North Yorkshire Police said they had received “numerous calls” involving high-sided vehicles being blown over on the A1(M) and other routes, and urged motorists to “slow down”.

A lorry on the A1(M)

Leeds Bradford Airport remained open but a spokesperson said the weather had caused disruption to flight schedules.

Two lorries were reported to have blown over on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire, causing traffic problems, while the road was closed between junctions 60 and 59 in County Durham after two vehicles overturned, National Highways said.

York-based London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said a number of services had been cancelled, and train firm Northern, also based in York, said a tree was blocking the line between Harrogate and Knaresborough, affecting a range of services.

There were also reports of trees blocking some roads in Harrogate and Leeds.

The crushed Porche in Harrogate

A tree toppled onto a Porsche in Granby Road in Harrogate, causing anxiety for drivers in the area.

Charlie Lowe, a 29-year-old cake business owner from Harrogate, photographed the crushed Porsche on her way to work, saying: “I felt shocked and I think it’s nerve-wracking.

“I felt a bit nervous driving around Harrogate as a result.”

Meanwhile, tents which had been put up in Parliament Street for the Viking Festival this week had to be taken down on Thursday night due to the high winds.

The dismantled tents in Parliament Street, York (Image: Staff)

Organisers have confirmed that the festival will resume on Saturday at 10.30am, and the tents are now being set back up.

The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

It is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.

The first storm named by the Met Office, or the Irish and Dutch weather services, this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list.