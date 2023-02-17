And he said that comments by York Cycle Campaign "grossly misrepresented" the situation.

As reported by The Press this week, York Cycle Campaign claimed that last summer the council had completed a 'self-assessment' on its progress on active travel.

It said the council had given itself a 'glowing' rating of three out of four over its progress on walking and cycling schemes - only to see that downgraded to a rating of one by the Government agency Active Travel England.

This, claimed York Cycle Campaign, would limit the potential active travel funding that the council would now be able to apply for.

But Cllr Andy D’Agorne, City of York Council’s executive member for transport, claimed the cycle campaign had got some details "factually incorrect".

He said: "As is normal with Government funding applications, all transport authorities including York were asked to put forward a self-assessment of their progress on active travel schemes prior to the allocation of further funding.

“Taking into account the challenges of re-allocating limited road space in a medieval city, the council assessed itself overall as ‘two’ (not three as stated by campaigners) on a scale of zero to four, representing the progress that had already been made, but acknowledging there is still a lot to be done.

"It is not unusual for an independently moderated score to the come back slightly lower (in this case a ‘one’, in keeping with many other councils, some of whom were rated as zero and most between one and three)."

Cllr D'Agorne claimed Active Travel England's rating for York had come with "very encouraging" comments, including that the council had "improving plans in development which, if delivered and coupled with delivery on the ground, could satisfy the criteria for level two in future years".

Cllr D'Agorne added: "It is not true to say that this limits possible funding as has been alleged by the York Cycle Campaign. The letter from Active Travel England last September states: ‘ATE is committed to assessing levels every year so there is an opportunity to improve, with bespoke training and support available'."

Cllr D'Agorne said that levels allocated to cities only acted as a guide for allocating resources and did not determine final funding levels.

He added that since last summer "a great deal of further progress has been made".

This included £2.1 million of cycling and walking schemes being in the process of implementation, as well as a £1.4 million Tadcaster Road scheme.

A LCWIP (Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan) was now in draft form and was set to be ready for adoption by this summer, Cllr D'Agorne added.

He said: "As someone who helped to establish the current York Cycle Campaign, I hope that the campaign organisers will recognise these significant strides in establishing a renewed commitment to active travel in York.

"I hope they will work with City of York Council and Active Travel England (who are now based in York) to secure a pipeline of high quality new facilities in York in the near future."